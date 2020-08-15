Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Middleby by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Middleby by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $155,545.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

