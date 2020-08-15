Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medpace by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 955,140 shares of company stock valued at $112,723,927. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

