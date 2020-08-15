Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Apache by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Apache by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.