Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 175.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

