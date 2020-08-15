Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $27,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,245.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 354,486 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

