ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $2,819,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:J opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

