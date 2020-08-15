ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $2,819,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:J opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS
Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS
Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TopBuild Corp
Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TopBuild Corp
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Gap Up to $12.12
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Gap Up to $12.12
State Street Corp Has $411,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare Inc
State Street Corp Has $411,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare Inc
Everi Holdings Inc Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
Everi Holdings Inc Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co.
ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report