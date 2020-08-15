Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 35.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 41.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,590. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

