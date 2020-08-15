Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after acquiring an additional 530,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

