Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 203,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $32.95 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

