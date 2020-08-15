Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,573 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 95,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Omnicell stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

