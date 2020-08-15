Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 894 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $284.42 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total value of $948,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,144.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,348 shares of company stock valued at $27,678,486. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.