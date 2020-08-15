Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.04 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

