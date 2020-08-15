ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 438 shares of company stock valued at $54,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

