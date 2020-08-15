Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,724 shares of company stock worth $1,857,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

