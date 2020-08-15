ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

