Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,404.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

