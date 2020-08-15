James P. Williams Sells 14,000 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,585,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.