James P. Williams Sells 14,000 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,585,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
