Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

