Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zynga were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,138.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,813 shares of company stock worth $3,830,117. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

