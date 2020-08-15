Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 17,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

