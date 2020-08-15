Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.