Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

