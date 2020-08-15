Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.69. The company has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.