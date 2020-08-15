Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

