Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AQUA opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.