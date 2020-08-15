Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

