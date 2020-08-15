Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

AQUA stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

