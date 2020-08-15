Mackay Shields LLC Sells 117,100 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Extreme Networks worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. The company has a market cap of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

