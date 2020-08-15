Shone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

