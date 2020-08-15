Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,067 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

