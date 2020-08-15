Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

