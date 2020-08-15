DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 46,077 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,077 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

