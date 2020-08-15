DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 73.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.6% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.