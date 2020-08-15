Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.69 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

