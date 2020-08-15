DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,978 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 346,578 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.