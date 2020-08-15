DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,212 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 82,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

