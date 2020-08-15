DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 191.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,300,667.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,399 shares of company stock worth $5,940,019. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

