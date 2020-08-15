DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.06 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.