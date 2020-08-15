Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1,192.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.81. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

