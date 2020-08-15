Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $51.26 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

