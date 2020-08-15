Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 568.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

