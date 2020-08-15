Arizona State Retirement System Sells 19,335 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $2,586,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $137.19 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $769,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,069.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

