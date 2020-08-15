Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Kirby worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,258,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,453,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kirby by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE KEX opened at $48.59 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

