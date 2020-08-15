Arizona State Retirement System Sells 59,092 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

