Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $506.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.76 and a 200-day moving average of $429.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

