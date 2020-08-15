Arizona State Retirement System Sells 40,490 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,403,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.23.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

