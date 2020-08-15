Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 759,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $513,548.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,422 shares of company stock worth $13,722,237 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

