Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $110,260,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $57,171,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 409,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $19,650,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.