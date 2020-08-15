Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -193.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

