Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

