WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 132.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 61.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

